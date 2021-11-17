New migrant camp built on Belarusian side of border with Poland

“A new camp was built at the site of Tuesday’s attacks on Polish soldiers and officers”, said the spokesman of the Minister-Coordinator of Special Services, Stanisław Żaryn. As he added, film crews were also spotted among the people gathered on the Belarusian side of the border.

On Tuesday, on Twitter, the Border Guard reported that the foreigners who had hitherto been camping near the Kuźnica-Bruzgi border crossing have packed their bags and are leaving the camp, moving to an unknown place under the supervision of Belarusian services. The deputy head of the Ministry of Interior and Administration, Maciej Wąsik, announced that migrants were getting on buses and that the camp was “slowly emptying”.

However, in the early afternoon on Wednesday, the spokesman took to social media to inform the public about “a new camp built on the site of attacks on Polish soldiers and officers.” He also reported that film crews were spotted among migrants.

The migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border was triggered by Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime, which brought migrants from the Middle East to Belarus, so they could later attempt to cross the border with Poland illegally. Belarus has been accused of doing so in retaliation for the EU sanctions imposed on the regime.