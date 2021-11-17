German, Belarusian leaders hold another phone call: Belarusian media

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Belarus’ leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka held their second phone call of the week on Wednesday, amid a migration crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland, Belarusian state news agency BelTA reported.

On Monday, the two leaders discussed humanitarian aid for refugees and migrants stranded at the EU-Belarus border in a rare phone call after a decision by the European Union to step up sanctions against Belarus.

Earlier on Wednesday, referring to the tense situation at the Polish-Belarusian border, Andrzej Duda criticised Angela Merkel’s previous conversation with Alyaksandr Lukashenka, saying that Poland would not accept any concessions made without its active participation.

At the same time, he said that he assured Germany’s President Frank Walter Steinmeier that Poland would fulfil its obligations resulting from the country’s membership in the European Union by defending the Polish eastern border, therefore defending the EU’s border.