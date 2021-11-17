Beware of fake news concerning border situation says PM

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

Poland’s prime minister has said fake news is a part of the hybrid warfare being conducted by the regime of Alexander Lukashenko.

Writing on Twitter on Wednesday Mateusz Morawiecki also said that the situation on the Polish-Belarusian was undergoing dynamic changes.

He emphasised that “only verified sources of information should trusted,” such as the granica.gov.pl website, and that people should watch out for “fake news” spread by the Lukashenko government.

“Let us not be divided and let us support the services who, on a daily basis, are defending the integrity of the Polish and EU border,” he added.

Poland’s eastern border with Belarus has been the site of recent clashes, with Polish law enforcement officers and troops being attacked with rocks and other missiles thrown by groups of migrants on the other side of the border fence.

Warsaw accuses Minsk of orchestrating the border crisis in retaliation for sanctions imposed by Brussels.