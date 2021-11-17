Former ruling coalitionist calls for restrictions on unvaccinated

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

A party that once belonged to Poland’s governing United Right coalition has called for tighter restrictions on unvaccinated people.

Various restrictive measures on people who have refused to have the Covid jab have been introduced by various European countries. Austria introduced a nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated a few days ago.

Jaroslaw Gowin, the leader of Agreement and a former deputy prime minister, said on Wednesday that his party expects that Poland will introduce similar measures already enforced on the continent.

Agreement politicians argued that such measures would help in the fight against the fourth wave of the pandemic.

“We expect the government not to be afraid, not to be held hostage by part of its electorate, but to realistically introduce solutions, known as Covid passports, that minimise the risk of virus transmission,” Agreement MP Michal Wypij told a press conference.

According to him, “society’s sense of security” has decreased significantly due to the increasing number of infections.

“And, once again, the government is surprised by the pandemic and is unable to manage the risk and the crisis that is affecting thousands of Poles,” Wypij said.

Jan Strzezek, from Agreement’s parliamentary circle, said the current solutions, such as wearing face masks in a confined space, did not work as there was practically no penalty for not following this requirement.

An MP from the ruling Law and Justice party, Marek Suski, said on Wednesday that the government was taking steps to counteract new infections.

According to him, “the government’s measures are already in place.”

“Please look at the scale of vaccinations, incentives, awards and all other activities, but unfortunately there is no consent in the Polish society for compulsory vaccinations, so we can only encourage, ask, reward,” Suski told reporters in the Sejm, lower house of parliament.

In his opinion, the steps taken by the Polish government have been an example for other countries “but no one has come up with a method that will make the pandemic disappear at the touch of a finger or with a single move.”

He added that “the government will propose different measures soon.”

Poland, with a population of 38 million has, so far, managed to fully vaccinate just over 20.1 million people.