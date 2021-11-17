Border Guard says Belarus may be relocating migrants

Wojciech Olkuśnik/PAP

A Polish Border Guard spokesperson has said migrants being bused away from a Belarusian border camp near the Polish village of Kuznica may be being relocated to other areas on the border.

Hundreds of migrants have been camped near Kuznica on the Belarusian side of the border, where clashes have broken out between them and Polish law enforcement personnel.

Warsaw blames the build-up of migrants in the area on ‘hybrid war’ tactics employed by Minsk in retaliation for sanctions imposed by Brussels.

Border Guard spokesperson Lt. Anna Michalska told a Wednesday press briefing: “We hope these people will be taken away, though we see that some of the group are taking with them wooden logs (used to force the border – PAP), hence we do not know for sure if all those people will be taken away by coach or simply moved to another place, where they will camp and try to force the border.”

The Border Guard had earlier reported via Twitter that migrants were leaving the camp.

“They are moving under the supervision of Belarusian services to an unknown place,” the Border Guard wrote.

Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasik also told the TV Republika broadcaster that the camp was “slowly emptying.”

Michalska added that Border Guard officers had seen coaches in the area.