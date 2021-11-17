There is no clear military danger today: President on PL-BY border situation

“There is no clear military danger today,” President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday at a joint conference with Montenegrin President Milo Đukanović. Earlier, they talked about current European affairs.

The President reported after the conference that he discussed with his Montenegrin counterpart the ongoing migration crisis, allied cooperation within NATO and the issue of “future coexistence in the EU.”

Referring to the tense situation at the Polish-Belarusian border, Andrzej Duda criticised Angela Merlkel’s recent conversation with Alyaksandr Lukashenka, saying that Poland would not accept any concessions made without its active participation.

At the same time, he said that he assured the President of Germany that Poland would fulfill its obligations resulting from the country’s membership in the European Union by defending the Polish eastern border, thus defending the EU’s border.

The topic of potential Montenegro’s membership in the EU was also discussed by the presidents.

“Poland absolutely supports Montenegro’s European aspirations,” Andrzej Duda stressed.

“In the era of Brexit, when one of the great Western states left the EU, I believe that the obvious answer to this fact should be the admission of new member states to the EU in order to show that the Union is alive and attractive to the nations of Europe,” he pointed out.

“Poland is absolutely an advocate of the EU’s open door policy,” he declared.

“Relations between our countries are very friendly and our cooperation is fruitful,” Montenegrin President Milo Đukanović said after the meeting with Andrzej Duda. He also stressed that his country is grateful to Poland for understanding Montenegro’s European aspirations.

“Generally speaking – our relations are very good, the potential to expand them is very inspiring. I believe that today’s talks will lead us to think together how to develop this potential. I am sure that this visit will also be a step to strengthen these friendly relations,” he stressed.

In the evening, President Duda will present decorations during a meeting with representatives of the Montenegrin Polish community at the Polish Embassy in Podgorica.

On Thursday, the Presidential Couple will travel from Montenegro to North Macedonia, where the head of the Polish state will meet with his Macedonian counterpart Stevo Pendarovski. The leaders of both countries will take part in the opening of the Polish-Macedonian Economic Forum.