We want to implement an effective return route for migrants: deputy FM

Our diplomatic activities concern the possibility of implementing an effective channel for migrants to return to their countries, deputy Foreign Minister Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk said during a briefing in the Sejm, the lower house of parliament.

Migrants starting to return in buses provided by Lukashenka: dep min

Migrants starting to return in buses provided by Lukashenka

Journalists also asked what other tools Poland can use to combat the crisis on the border. The deputy head of the Foreign Ministry replied that the government had “tools for a more decisive reaction, should there be an escalation,” of events on the border. He explained that there is a possibility of closing the border with Belarus completely, but stipulated that at the moment no such decision had been made.

When asked about the implementation of these effective channels and if migrants would also depart from the territory of Poland, he replied that very different variants were taken into account. However, he did not want to talk about the details.

“We are observing that foreigners wandering on the Belarusian side, near the Bruzgi border crossing, packed up and are leaving the camp. They are moving to an unknown location under the supervision of Belarusian services,” the Polish Border Guard reported earlier on Wednesday.

Since the beginning of the year, the Border Guard has recorded over 33,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border, 5,500 of which occured in November, over 17,000 in October, almost 8,000 in September and over 3,500 in August.

A state of emergency has been in force in 183 localities in the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces, adjacent to Belarus since September 2, due to the migratory pressure in the border zone.



A border barrier will be built on the border with Belarus by the middle of next year. The barrier will be 180 km long and approximately 5.5 m. Motion sensors as well as day and night cameras will be installed along the border.