Border crisis may drag on for year says defence minister

Wojciech Olkuśnik/PAP

Poland’s defence minister has said that the migrant crisis on the border with Belarus may take months or even years to resolve.

Thousands of mostly Middle Eastern migrants are now camped on the Belarusian side of the Polish border, brought there, according to the Polish government, by the government of Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president.

Poland and the Baltic States accuse Lukashenko of engineering the crisis to destabilise the EU in retaliation for sanctions imposed by Brussels.

Talking to Polish radio on Wednesday, Mariusz Blaszczak, the defence minister, said that the situation on the Belarusian border “will not be resolved quickly.”

“We have to prepare for (it to go on for – PAP) months, if not years,” he said.

Blaszczak also said that the last night saw further attempts by smaller groups of migrants to force their way into Poland from Belarus at new points of the border.

On Tuesday, the Polish security forces used tear gas and water cannons on groups of migrants attacking the border fence and throwing missiles.

Since January, the Polish Border Guard has thwarted over 33,000 attempts to illegally enter Poland from Belarus, with 5,300 of them in November alone.