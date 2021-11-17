Ukraine seeks to enhance military capabilities amid Russian hostility

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke in the last few days with the Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Britain’s defence minister Ben Wallace about the possibility of enhancing his country’s military capabilities amid Russian hostility. He also emphasised Ukraine’s aspirations to join the NATO alliance.

Lukashenka is distracting from Russia’s activities on Ukrainian border: US official

Ukraine has bought and deployed Turkish drones in the war against Russian-backed forces in its eastern Donbass region, angering Russia. Russia’s subsequent troop movements on Ukraine’s borders have sparked concern in the West.

Volodymyr Zelensky pointed out on social media that the Ukrainian partnership with Turkey was deepening.

“It is already strengthening the armed forces of our countries. The expected FTA [Free-Trade Agreement] will also contribute to economic growth,” he wrote.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian President welcomed a framework agreement to use British financing to enhance his country’s naval capabilities.

Hosting Britain’s Defence Minister Ben Wallace, president Zelensky reported in a statement that they had discussed how to ensure safe navigation for ships in the Black Sea and Azov Sea, and Ukraine’s aspirations to join the NATO military alliance.

Mr Wallace’s visit aimed to show support during a period when Ukraine and NATO countries have expressed concern about Russian troop movements near Ukraine’s borders.

As reported by the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, earlier on Tuesday, Mr Wallace met his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Reznikov.

“Our governments have no desire to be adversarial, or seek in any way to strategically encircle or undermine the Russian Federation,” they wrote in a joint statement, adding that “we are concerned by Russia’s military build-up and activity around the borders of Ukraine.”

Ukraine and NATO countries have expressed concern about Russian troop movements near Ukraine’s borders. Moscow in turn accused Ukraine, the US and allies of destabilising behaviour, including in the Black Sea.

The spokesman for the UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed the country’s “unwavering” support for Ukraine on Monday and said it would back Kiev in the face of Russian hostility.