Belarus’ behaviour regarding migrants is unacceptable: CoE ombudsman

The behaviour of Belarus regarding the issue of migrants camped at its borders with European Union-member neighbours is “unacceptable,” Dunja Mijatović, the Council of Europe human rights commissioner said on Tuesday in Michałowo, eastern Poland.

She said the situation is “extremely complex and problematic” as tensions continue between Belarus and nations including Poland, Latvia and Lithuania.







“The situation is evidently extremely complex and problematic. We can see enormous suffering of people that are left in limbo. It is absolutely unacceptable what Belarus is doing and how the people are manipulated. But at the same time, I think we need to step aside and think, you know, what is happening at the European border?” she said.





Ms Mijatović called for de-escalation so that the suffering of migrants, who are largely camped in freezing conditions in makeshift border camps, can be alleviated.







“We need to find a way to de-escalate, to make sure that the focus is really to stop the suffering. Political games can continue, geopolitical games can continue, but we need – in order to de-escalate – to stop the language of hatred; the language, the rhetoric that is not helping… not only here in Poland; it is not helping Europe and beyond. So the situation is also an alarm, I would say; a call in distress in order to change the narrative; to change the politics and policies that are obviously failing,” the CoE official stressed.

EU nations accuse Belarus of encouraging migrants from countries like Syria and Afghanistan to attempt to cross illegally into the EU via its territory in revenge for Western sanctions imposed on Minsk for human rights abuses.





Belarus has repeatedly denied the accusation.

The Strasbourg-based Council of Europe was established in 1949 to uphold human rights, democracy and the rule of law, and is distinct from the 27-member EU bloc.







The Council has several members outside the EU membership, including former member the UK, as well as Turkey, Ukraine, and key Belarusian ally, Russia.