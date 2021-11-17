We cannot allow Minsk practices to become standardised: envoy to UN

Our main task is to inform the world about what is really happening on the Belarusian side of the border and to appeal to the international community to oppose their actions in solidarity, Krzysztof Szczerski, the Polish Ambassador to the United Nations, told the Polish Press Agency (PAP). He added that the world cannot allow Minsk’s actions to become a model for other regimes.

On Tuesday the Polish ambassador delivered a speech at the UN Security Council devoted to the situation in Belarus and counteracting measures to prevent similar aggressions destabilising peace. “Stopping Minsk is possible,” he emphasised.

“As an international community, we cannot allow the actions that Belarus uses today to become standardised. Today, Poland and the Baltic states are the victims, but any other country can bring in refugees and destabilise its neighbors in a similar way,” the UN Ambassador stressed.

He pointed out that in the past few days the UN Security council discussed the issue of the Belarusian border crisis twice. This issue was raised last week in a closed session and on Tuesday during an open session. After the closed session, the United States and European members of the Council published a joint statement condemning the actions of Belarus.

“Poland believes that the time has come for preventive diplomacy. We must act before the situation gets out of control, and the security and stability of the entire region worsens even more,” ambassador Szczerski said.

Poland was not the only country that raised the problem of the EU-Belarusian border crisis during the debate on Tuesday. Estonia, which is now a member of the Security Council, and Ukraine made similar appeals. Russia reacted sharply in response to Estonia’s comments, accusing “some countries” of using the conflict prevention debate to pursue their own interests and making “false accusations”.