Public television Polonia Awards 2021 announced

The laureates of the TVP Polonia Awards 2021 for “Merit for Poland and Poles abroad” were announced. Traditionally this prestigious award went to eminent figures and institutions from the world of culture, education, science, art and sport.

Nominees for Public Media Awards 2021 announced

see more

Among the honoured are two institutions that guard national identity abroad: the Association of Polish Army Veterans in America and the Polish School in Paris.

Individual awards went to Alicja Klimaszewska, who has been tending Polish graves in Vilnius’ Rossa cemetery for years as well as to an outstanding conductor Agnieszka Duczmal. An award went to writer Riho Okagami-Siedlecka, a Japanese woman living in Australia – who loves Poland, author of exceptional publications – about the culture and history of Poland.

Also awarded were the Polish sports ambassadors: Anita Włodarczyk and coach Jacek Gmoch, who contributed to the establishment of the Polish School in Athens.

The special prize was awarded to Andżelika Borys and Andrzej Poczobut, imprisoned by the regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka. On November 16, 34 weeks had passed since they were arrested. There is still an “investigation” going on in their cases. It is not known how much time they will spend in custody before the case is brought to court.

The Belarusian human rights defenders, the Polish authorities and the international community unanimously recognised the criminal case against representatives of the Polish minority as “politically motivated”. This is a show of repression that is part of the wave of attacks on civil society in Belarus and on freedom of speech.