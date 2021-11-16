US must protect Poland during migration crisis: congresswoman

“Belarus and Russia are causing a migration crisis to strike the EU and the US must protect Poland and exploited migrants,” Democratic Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur said in the House of Representatives on Tuesday. She added that she was worried about Russia’s “expansive militancy.”

“I have deep concerns about Russia’s expansive militancy in Europe. The country is concentrating tens of thousands of additional soldiers and equipment near the border of Ukraine, which it has already attacked, killing over 13,000 people,” Representative Kaptur said during the debate in Congress. The Congresswoman brought a plaque with a drawing of the pipeline with the word “Nord Stream 3” from which a crowd of people appears to be coming out.

“Now Belarus, with the support of Russia, works to destabilise the European Union, provoking a migration crisis on the border with Poland,” the politician said. “We must act to protect our Polish allies and the lives of desperate migrants on the border,” she added.

She also assessed that Russia was committing energy blackmail to weaken the will of its transatlantic allies to counteract the Kremlin’s hostile moves.

“I hope America remains strong and in solidarity with our freedom-loving European allies,” she concluded.

Marcy Kaptur is the longest-serving congresswoman in the House of Representatives and co-chair of parliamentary teams for Poland, Ukraine and Belarus.

Earlier, the actions of the Belarusian regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka were condemned, among others, by another member of the “Polish” group in the House, Republican Chris Smith, and the head of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, Bob Menendez.