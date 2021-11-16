Head of NATO voices support for activities of Poland – EU source

Before the meeting with EU defense ministers, Stoltenberg told reporters: "We stand in solidarity with Poland and other affected allies."

John Thys/PAP/EPA

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, at a meeting of EU defense ministers in Brussels on Tuesday, voiced support for Poland’s activities on the Polish-Belarusian border and also expressed concerns about the actions of Russia, an EU source has told PAP.

According to the EU source, the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border was the “number one topic” during the talks. All of the EU member states expressed their support Poland and the Baltic states, said the source.

The source also reported that NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg had said that the Alliance was closely monitoring the situation at the border and was also aware of the role of Russia in this crisis.

