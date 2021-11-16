Former Polish PM considered for new EP speaker: report

Poland’s former Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz from the Civic Platform (PO), a member of the European People’s Party, has been mentioned as a potential candidate for the role of head of the European Parliament, according to news outlet “Politico”. The current head of the EP is socialist David Sassoli, but according to the agreement between the political groups, this position is to be taken by the EPP group in the second part of the current parliamentary term.

“Maltese MEP Roberta Metsol, who replaced Mr Sassoli [at the EP session] in September during the State of the Union speech, announced her candidacy to her colleagues on Monday night and is said to have the support of [EPP Group leader Manfred] Weber. Austrian MEP Othmar Karas is the only candidate, who has officially declared his willingness to apply for the position,” “Politico” reported, adding at the same time that the other mentioned potential candidates are Dutch MEP Esther de Lange and former Polish Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz.

“Many support the idea of ​​a pro-European figure from an eastern country at the head of the EU institutions, given the current tensions between Brussels and the eastern members of the EU,” “Politico” pointed out.

The Group of the European People’s Party previously announced that it would elect its candidate for the new head of the European Parliament by the end of November. The term of office of the current Socialist and Democrat speaker ends in January.

Following the recent elections to the EP, the EPP, Socialists and Democrats and Renew Europe groups concluded an agreement on July 3, 2019, under which they opted to elect the Socialists and Democrats candidate for the presidency of the European Parliament in the first half of the parliamentary term and the EPP candidate in the second half.

From the first general elections to the European Parliament in 1979, the head of the European Parliament is appointed for two and a half years with the possibility of re-election. During each parliamentary term, the first elections are normally held in July, immediately after the new Parliament is elected, and the second two and a half years later in January.

Pursuant to Art. 14 sec. 4 of the Treaty on European Union (TEU), the European Parliament elects its Speaker from among its own members. The procedure for the current elections is set out in the EP’s Rules of Procedure.

The chairman is selected on the basis of the nominations that may be submitted before each voting round with the consent of the nominees. Nomination proposals come from political groups, but may also come from a group of deputies reaching at least the so-called small quorum of one twentieth (38) of Members of Parliament.

Voting is held in secret. Until January 2017, the regulations provided were such that if the number of candidates for the election of speaker, deputies and quaestors was less than or equal to the number of vacancies to be filled, the election could be made by acclamation. From January 2017, in such a situation, the election is conducted by acclamation, unless the number of deputies or political groups achieving at least a large quorum, one fifth of the Members (150), request a secret ballot.

However, it is unlikely that this provision would apply to the election of the chairman, in which more than one candidate has traditionally run for office.

The chairman is elected by an absolute majority of the votes cast, i.e. 50 percent +1 (and not by an absolute majority of deputies). Abstentions and void votes do not count. There will be no more than four voting rounds. If an absolute majority has not been achieved after the third vote, the fourth vote shall be limited to the two candidates who received the most votes in the third round, and the candidate with the best result in the last round is the winner.

If an equal number of votes is cast for both candidates during the fourth vote, the eldest candidate is the winner. The EP proposes that “when electing the President, Vice-Presidents and Quaestors, it is advisable to ensure fair representation of political options as well as geographical and gender balance.”