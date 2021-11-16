Czech Republic rejects Poland’s Turów proposal

The spokeswoman for the Czech Environment Ministry, Petra Roubíčková announced on Tuesday that another Polish draft agreement regarding the lignite mine in Turów was not accepted and the proposal should be discussed with the parties forming the new Czech government.

Ms Roubíčková announced that the Polish draft agreement on lignite mines is unacceptable to the Ministries of the Environment, Foreign Affairs and the Liberec (border region with Poland)

“Taking into account the political situation, the received application will have to be discussed on the Czech side with the representatives of the government’s party, only then will the Czech Republic be able to take further steps,” she added. There were no details as to what the Polish offer included.

The Minister of Climate and Environment of the Republic of Poland, Anna Moskwa, announced on Monday that she had sent a proposal to the Czech Republic. After a visit to Prague on November 5, Ms Moskwa spoke by telephone to representatives of the Czech authorities.

For many months, the Czech and Polish governments have been meeting to resolve the matter.

At the end of February, the Czech Republic filed a complaint against Poland regarding the expansion of the Turów mine to the CJEU together with a request to apply the so-called interim measures, i.e. an order to suspend production.

On May 21, the CJEU acceded to the Czech Republic’s request and ordered Poland to immediately suspend mining at Turów until a substantive decision was made.

On September 20, the deputy head of the Court of Justice of the EU, Rosario Silva de Lapuerta, issued a decision, imposing a EUR 500,000 daily penalty on Poland for non-implementation of interim measures and failure to stop lignite mining at Turów.