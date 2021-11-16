President signs New Polish Deal tax changes

President Andrzej Duda signed the law on tax changes as part of the New Polish Deal. Now, the tax-free amount in PIT (Personal Income Tax) will increase to PLN 30,000 (EUR 6,430), while yearly income above PLN 120,000 (EUR 25,722) will be taxed at a rate of 32 percent.

According to the Office of the President of Poland, the declared goal of the act is “to create a friendly and fair tax system that will allow Poland to take a dominant position in the race for investments, which is the result of the process of changing global supply chains.”

It was also indicated that the catalog of exemptions from personal income tax was extended to include certain revenues.

The reliefs will pertain to: the income of the taxpayer who has transferred his place of residence to the territory of Poland; income of the taxpayer who in the tax year exercised parental authority in relation to at least four children, acted as a legal guardian, if the child lived with him, or acted as a foster family; income received by the taxpayer after reaching the age of 60 for a woman and 65 for a man who, despite acquiring old-age and disability pension rights, does not benefit from them.

The changes, with some exceptions, are to enter into force on January 1, 2022.