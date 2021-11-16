Prosecutor files for arrest of anti-Semitic march organisers

The Regional Prosecutor’s Office in the central Polish city of Kalisz has applied to the local court for the temporary arrest of three men charged with inciting hatred for organising an anti-Semitic march in the city.

The Kalisz prosecutor wants the court to put Wojciech O., Piotr R., and Marcin O. under arrest.

The Prosecutor’s Office announced the move on Tuesday, writing on the webpage of the District Prosecutor in Ostrow Wielkopolski: “The applications for the temporary arrests are justified, inter alia, by the fear of fraudulent proceedings on the part of suspects and of hiding in order to avoid criminal liability.”

The prosecutor said that despite large amounts of evidence having been gathered confirming the suspect’s culpability, the case was still developing.

During the march in the city on November 11, Polish Independence Day, some participants carried banners with anti-Semitic slogans. They also burned a copy of the Kalisz Statute, which specifies tolerance for Jews and was issued in 1264 by the Prince of Kalisz, Boleslaw Pobozny.

The mayor of Kalisz informed the prosecutor that a crime may have been committed.

The march was condemned on Sunday by President Andrzej Duda, who wrote. “I firmly condemn all acts of anti-Semitism. The barbarism shown by a group of hooligans in Kalisz runs contrary to the values which underlie the (Polish – PAP) Republic.”