Nato head pledges backing for Poland in eastern border crisis

STEPHANIE LECOCQ/PAP/EPA

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday said the alliance stands in solidarity with Poland over the migrant crisis on the border with Belarus.

Speaking in Brussels ahead of a meeting with EU defence ministers, Stoltenberg said Nato was deeply concerned about the border crisis caused by Belarus pushing Middle Eastern migrants across its border into Poland.

Stoltenberg said Nato was fully behind Poland in the crisis, and accused Lukashenko of using defenceless migrants to wage hybrid warfare against other countries.

He added that Nato was monitoring the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border “very closely.”