Kaczynski says he may have to remain in government role

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Law and Justice, Poland’s governing party, who is also a deputy prime minister, said that he may need to remain in the government.

Speaking on Polish Radio 24 Kaczynski said that the situation on Poland’s border with Belarus may mean that his departure from government “will take a little longer”.

His words appear to contradict reports in October that Kaczynski would resign from the government in order to spend more time leading the party.

In the interview he did add, however, that he has “abandoned” the party of late despite it having to “win the next election”.

Kaczynski denied rumours that the government was considering calling early elections next year. He added that it had to win because the opposition posed “a huge threat to Poland.”

The PiS leader also said that the government could veto the EU’s “Fit for 55” climate programme due to the fact that the National Recovery Plan was still awaiting approval. The plan, which outlines how Poland will spend EU post-pandemic recovery funding, needs to be approved by the European Commission before money can be handed over.

A veto, Kaczynski said, is “certainly” an option.

Kaczynski also told the radio station that he had invited the leaders of European conservative and right-wing parties to Warsaw to discuss the future of Europe and the European Union.

A conversation on the future of Europe is needed, we have different views on many issues than the mainstream and we have many allies in Europe who have the chance of coming to power, he said.