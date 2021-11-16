Belarusian forces cutting border wire at night says defence ministry

Belarusian security forces are cutting holes in the wire fence on the Polish-Belarusian border at night, Poland’s defence ministry claimed on Tuesday.

To support its claims, the ministry posted a short film clip on Twitter showing somebody in uniform crawling towards the fence and cutting through the barbed wire on the Belarusian side.

The ministry wrote on Twitter that the Belarusians were trying to cut out openings in the fencing to enable migrants to cross into Poland under cover of night.

From Monday to Tuesday, Polish border guards reported 244 attempts to force the Polish border from Belarus.