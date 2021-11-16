Armed conflict is not on horizon: dep PM on situation at border with Belarus

“We have a hybrid war waged by [Alyaksandr] Lukashenka. But the armed conflict is not on the horizon at the moment,” Jarosław Kaczyński, deputy Prime Minister and leader of the Law and Justice (PiS), the senior party in Poland’s ruling coalition, said in an interview with the Polish Radio.

Speaking about the ongoing migratory pressure on the Polish-Belarusian border, the PiS leader pointed out that “we are dealing with an unpredictable opponent.”

“I am talking about [Alyaksandr] Lukashenka, but I do not think he is able to dare anything more than what he has done so far,” Mr Kaczyński assessed when asked about a possible escalation of the situation at the border and a potential military conflict.

He also pointed out that Poland is now “much stronger than a few years ago” and assured that “we will manage.”

When asked about the greatest threats that Poland is facing at the moment, he pointed to “the activity of an influential group within Poland that has Polish interests for nothing,” increasing inflation and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The subject of relations between Poland and the European Commission (EC) was also discussed during the interview. Asked if the Commission wants to bring down the government in Warsaw, Jarosław Kaczyński replied that “such thoughts are not alien to at least some members of the EC.”

“But everything is in our hands. We are not in the situation of Italy or Greece, where such things have succeeded. We have a good economic situation. The inflation is high, but the anti-inflation package will be presented soon – I think it will be effective,” he pointed out.

“A conversation about the future of Europe, this alternative vision… is needed. Over time… very specific proposals will be needed on what needs to be changed in the EU so that it can function well while guaranteeing what lies at the basis of the entire ideological, axiological structure of the EU and our culture in general,” Mr Kaczyński stressed.