France and Germany do not include Poland in talks with Putin and Lukashenka

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel did not include Poland or any other EU country with a common border with Belarus, in their talks with the perpetrator of the migrant crisis, Alyaksandr Lukashenka and his supporter Vladimir Putin.

On Monday, the French President spoke on the phone with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. They agreed that the migration crisis at the borders with Belarus should be de-escalated, according to information provided by Macron’s adviser.

The telephone conversation lasted for approximately an hour and 45 minutes. While leaders agreed on the de-escalation of the conflict, they had different views on the origins of the crisis.

The same day, German Chancellor Angela Merkel had a phone conversation with Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka about the crisis, particularly about the need for humanitarian aid for refugees and migrants. They agreed to continue cooperation on these issues, the federal German government’s press office announced on Monday.

“The internationalisation of this issue is needed, but not so that people talk over our heads,” the head of the Law and Justice (PiS), the senior party in Poland’s ruling coalition, and deputy Prime Minister Jarosław Kaczyński said on Tuesday during an interview with the Polish Radio public broadcaster.

“It must be planned in such a way that the chances that it will make a difference are serious because if it fails, we will have to deal with a deepening of the crisis and even greater impudence of our opponents,” Mr Kaczyński emphasised.