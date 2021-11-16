Poles advance to World Cup play offs

Leszek Szymański/PAP
The Polish football team wrapped up its football World Cup qualifying group campaign with a disappointing 2-1 loss at home to Hungary.
Despite the defeat Poland still advances to the play-off round. Just who the Poles will play, however, remains to be seen.
The draw for the play-off games will be held in Zurich on November 26.
