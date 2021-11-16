Nominees for Public Media Awards 2021 announced

Nominations for the Public Media Awards 2021 were announced on Monday. Among the nominees in one of the four categories – “Image” are Elżbieta Jaworowicz, Miłosz Kłeczek and Kalina Cyz, associated with the Polish public broadcaster TVP. The prize winners will be announced at the end of November.

The prizes are awarded by judges composed of experts and authorities in a given field.

In the “Image” category, three people associated with the Polich public broadcaster TVP were nominated – Elżbieta Jaworowicz, for inspiring actions that enable people to effectively fight for their rights and for building ties with the viewer, Miłosz Kłeczek for defending the aggrieved and Kalina Cyz for creating a unique quality of the broadcast of the 18th Chopin Competition on the channels of TVP 1, TVP Kultura and TVP Kultura 2.

In the “Music” category, nominations were given to: Agnieszka Budzińska-Bennett, singer and musicologist, Leszek Możdżer, one of the most outstanding Polish jazz musicians, and Józef Skrzek, a pioneer of Polish progressive and electronic rock..

The nominees for the award in the “Word” category are: Andrzej Mularczyk, a reporter, writer and screenwriter of cult Polish films; Antoni Libera for translating into Polish the greatest works of Anglo-Saxon literature and for his outstanding directing activity and participation in the development of Polish theatre, and Joanna Siedlecka for the fight against a lie about the complicity of Poles in the Holocaust.

The heads of Poland’s 17 regional radio stations nominated for the “Idea” award Maria Woś, a columnist for Radio Wrocław, Jarosław Jakubowski, a poet, writer and journalist, and Piotr Semka – a journalist and publicist of many media, historian and author of books on contemporary Polish history.

The laureates will be announced at the end of November. The winners of each category will receive a statuette and PLN 100,000 (EUR 21,528).

The event is being held under the honourary patronage of the National Media Council.