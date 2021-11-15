Baltic Sea and its hidden treasures: an unveiling discovery

A year ago, a team of divers from Gdynia found military vehicles, china and many carefully wrapped boxes and crates in the cargo of a shipwreck. However, more is to come.

Polish divers uncover WWII German steamer wreckage

see more

“Our initial guess was that the Germans were leaving in a hurry, amid the chaos of the end of the war, but it turned out that those crates were in fact beautifully wrapped, it didn’t look like a hurried job at all,” said Tomasz Stachura, a diver from Baltictech Gdynia.

The crate did not contain any hidden treasures, but it did contain cables, reels, military equipment, generators and tools that were in themselves very precious for the crew.

Some of the found items are what one might call workshop accessories. “There used to be a large German navy repair yard in Pilawa, where ships were being repaired and serviced, mainly submarines,” said Tomasz Zwara, also a diver from Baltictech Gdynia.

The steamer Karlsruhe, a German cargo ship, was involved in the evacuation of the German population from East Prussia by sea, which was codenamed Operation Hannibal. It set out to Germany from Königsberg (modern-day Kaliningrad in Russian Kaliningrad Oblast) but was bombed and sunk by Soviet planes close to the port of Ustka.”

“There were more than a thousand people aboard, refugees, the wounded, and also, of course, members of the ship’s crew. And the cargo hold contained a very heavy load, over 300 tonnes,” said Marcin Westphal, PhD from the National Maritime Museum in Gdańsk, northern Poland.

“Most of the cargo is still buried under a layer of silt 2 metres thick. Therein lies the mystery that we have not been able to solve yet,” Mr Stachura explained.