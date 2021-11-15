Belsat journalist and her husband sentenced again by Belarusian regime

Belsat journalist Irina Slaunikava and her husband, Alyaksandr Loyka were sentenced to 15 days in jail on Monday. Both had previously served a similar sentence for alleged misdemeanour.

Year passes since arrest of two Belsat journalists

This time they were accused of “petty hooliganism.” The witness was to be a police officer who was present during the detention of the spouses on October 30 at the airport in Minsk after their return from Egypt.

During the first detention, which was not public information, the couple was accused of storing links to “extremist material.” They were both sentenced to 15 days in prison. After serving their sentence, they were not released, and on Monday, further trials were held and other similar sentences were passed.

Ms Slaunikava is a representative of Belsat TV in Belarus. The portal and social networks of this Polish-financed Belarusian-language television have been recognised by Belarusian authorities as “extremist”, which means that disseminating information in them may result in a fine or imprisonment (under the Code of Petty Offenses).

In November, the Belarusian Ministry of the Interior announced that “people associated with Belsat’s internet resources” had been recognised as “an extremist formation,” which, according to earlier announcements by the authorities, may pose a threat of criminal liability.







It has been a year on Monday, since the arrest of two Belsat journalists – Katsiaryna Andreyeva and Darya Chultsova, who were detained by the Belarusian services while reporting on a protest organised in Minsk.







Three months after their arrest, they were tried and sentenced to two years in a prison colony, receiving the maximum sentence requested by the prosecutor.