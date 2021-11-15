29th EnergaCAMERIMAGE Film Festival kicks off in Toruń

The 29th EnergaCAMERIMAGE Film Festival has started in the city of Toruń, north-central Poland, seeing over 230 films competing in 10 categories.

This year’s schedule offers numerous seminars and workshops with people from the industry for the visitors.

“This festival is a combination of not only films, but also meetings, which, according to film directors, are one of the reasons why they come back here,” said Kazimierz Suwała, the director of the European Film Centre “Camerimage”.

In previous editions, the festival’s guests included, among others, Quentin Tarantino, David Lynch, Edward Norton, and Danny DeVito.

This year, the event will be visited by, among other renowned guests, the Dune director Denis Villeneuve, Kenneth Branagh and the director of “No time to die”, the 25th James Bond film, Cary Joji Fukunaga. In addition to foreign celebrities, Polish directors will also take part in the festival.

Poland’s “The Getaway King”, among others, will be the contender for the festival’s main prize – the Golden Frog. The festival will end with a gala on November 20.

After 20 years, the EnergaCAMERIMAGE Film Festival returned to Toruń in 2019, where it took place in the years 1993-99. Later it was moved to Łódź, central Poland, and in 2010 to Bydgoszcz, in north-central Poland.