V4 countries ready to assist Poland over migrant crisis

"We agreed that if the Poles needed any help, the other three countries would be ready to help them immediately," Szijjarto wrote on Facebook.

Igor Kovalenko/PAP/EPA

The Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday that the Foreign Ministers of the Visegrad Group countries (V4) agreed that they are ready to help Poland if it needs it in the face of migratory pressure on the Polish-Belarusian border.

The minister said that an extraordinary meeting of the heads of diplomacy of the V4 countries was held during the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, and that “the topic was, of course, the migratory pressure on Poland”.

“We agreed that if the Poles needed any help, the other three countries would be ready to help them immediately,” Szijjarto wrote on Facebook.

“First of all, we thanked the Poles and expressed recognition that they are heroically defending the external borders of the EU, and therefore also us,” Szijjarto added.

He recalled that in 2015 Hungary came under similar pressure. “At that time, we could count on the help of the V4; it is natural that it is the same in the case of Poles,” he said.

The Visegrad Group (V4) is an informal regional format of cooperation between the four Central European countries: Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary.