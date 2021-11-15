New energy connection links Lithuania, Poland

"From 2025, the LitPol link will be a gateway for all three Baltic countries to connect their power systems with their European partners," said Rokas Masiulis, CEO of Litgrid, and added that this is a key guarantee for the energy security of all four countries, including Poland.

Litgrid, the Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator, has completed the LitPol Link extension project between Lithuania and Poland.

The LitPol Link will enable the import and export of electricity from Lithuania to Poland. Litgrid, together with Polish grid operator PSE, plans to test synchronous operation via the LitPol Link, should unforeseen reasons make synchronisation necessary before 2025.

The extension of the LitPol Link is one of 15 projects, among which is also construction of a new Harmony Link maritime link to Poland. Their goal is to connect Baltic countries to the European grid and synchronous operations with Poland, Germany and other European countries.

The total cost of the LitPol Link extension project is EUR 22.5 million, partly financed by the EU’s Connecting Europe Facility.