EU’s foreign ministers agree on more sanctions on Belarus

“The European Union will impose sanctions on people and entities in Belarus in the coming days,” said the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

European Union Foreign Ministers reached an agreement on Monday on the fifth round of sanctions in the Belarus migrant crisis.

“The EU continues to observe hybrid aggression for which the Lukashenka’s regime is responsible,” recalled Mr Borrell.

“We agreed to extend the scope of sanctions to the Belarusian regime. From now on, we will be able to impose sanctions on more people for organising these flights with people from several countries to Belarus and from there to the EU border. We agreed to adopt the fifth package of sanctions, which will be finalised in the coming months. days,” he pointed out.

He added that by expanding the scope of the sanctions, the EU would be able to hit those who organise the transport of migrants to Belarus.