People should not be used as weapons: EU diplomacy head

The current situation is unacceptable and must be stopped. People should not be used as weapons, said the head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell on Twitter after a telephone conversation with Belarusian Foreign Minister Uladzimir Makey.

“I spoke with the Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Makiej about the unstable humanitarian situation on the border with the EU. People’s lives must be protected, and humanitarian agencies should be admitted,” said Mr Borrell

Uladzimir Makei informed the EU official about “Belarus’s actions to reduce the influx of migrants from Asia, Africa and the Middle East, as well as humanitarian aid provided to refugees at the border in cooperation with the UN structures”.

The Belarusian side “confirmed its interest in settling the migration crisis as soon as possible.”

The Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed in the press release that it confirmed the principled readiness for “equal dialogue” and made it clear that “the sanctions have no prospects and are counterproductive.”

On Monday, EU foreign ministers are to adopt new criteria for sanctions against Belarus in connection with the crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border, a high-ranking EU official told journalists in Brussels.

The list of persons and entities subject to sanctions is to be adopted later and is to include people and entities responsible for the crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border.