Poland considers activating Article 4 of NATO treaty amid Belarus border crisis

Poland is in discussions with Lithuania and Latvia on whether to trigger Article 4 of the NATO treaty amid the deteriorating situation on the border with Belarus, Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has told the Polish Press Agency PAP.

“It seems that it is needed more and more. It is not enough to publicly express our concern. Now concrete steps and the commitment of the whole alliance are needed,” PM said.

Article 4 foresees joint consultations whenever any of the alliance states consider themselves threatened by a breach of territorial integrity, political independence, or security.

“There is no doubt that the matter has gone too far,” PM Morawiecki explained. “We already know that in order to stop the Belarusian regime, words alone are insufficient. We are aware that stronger sanctions will be necessary. In the current situation, I am talking every day with the leaders of European countries on the matter of the crisis on the Belarusian border. We are working very closely with the prime ministers of Lithuania and Latvia,” the Polish PM said.

The three states are dealing with a migration crisis on their borders with Belarus.

Thousands of mostly Middle Eastern migrants are now camped in Belarus by the Polish-Belarusian border, and there have been numerous attempts to breach the border fence.

Poland, along with the Baltic States, accuses Alyaksandr Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, of deliberately engineering the situation to destabilise the EU.

Areas adjacent to Poland’s border with Belarus have been under a state of emergency since September 2 and thousands of border guards, police and troops have been deployed to the area.