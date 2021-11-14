Poznań’s hallmark square to undergo revitalisation

Preparatory work for the major modernisation of the Old Market Square in Poznań, western Poland is underway. Soon, the archaeologists will look under the surface and explore what the history hid underneath.

Although there are still several months to start work in the Old Market Square, preparations have already begun. The fast pace is imposed by the EU institutions, which co-finance the undertaking and expect the investment to be completed within a specified period.

“I can’t predict what we’ll find there. There are many objects of potential historical value,” said Jan Krauze, project manager from Poznań Municipal Investments.

Many hope that this value will not be comparable to the archaeological discoveries at Kolegiacki Square, which caused the renovation works, which were to be completed over a year ago, continues to this day.

The entrepreneurs from the Old Market Square also care about time. Restaurateurs, hoteliers and guides have voiced concerns that the prolonged renovation could seriously hit their business. Some of the restaurants will be temporarily moved to the revitalised Square of Freedom during the works. The city is also preparing a package of discounts.

Historical artefacts are not the only challenges related to the reconstruction of the Old Market Square. The construction of retention reservoirs and the renovation of underground infrastructure are also of utmost importance.

The Old Market Square is to be revitalised until the fall of 2023.