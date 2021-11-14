No lockdown plans right now, PM says

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

The government has no plans for a national lockdown despite the fourth Covid wave, Poland’s prime minister said in an interview for PAP.

Mateusz Morawiecki said lockdowns were necessary during the first waves of the disease as the government had no other instruments to fight it.

Today, he said, Poland has a sufficient stock of vaccines so there is no need for further measures provided Poles continue to adhere to current sanitary and safety restrictions.

“We are not planning a lockdown in the form we remember from earlier Covid-19 waves. If the current restrictions are strictly observed, we will be sure to save many lives,” Morawiecki told PAP. “Lockdowns were a solution when we had no other tools, but today we have vaccines.”

He added that despite rising infection rates, there are fewer hospitalisations than during previous waves as there are less acute cases, especially among older age groups.