Border Guard expects large attempt to cross Polish border soon

The Belarusians are preparing today for a large attempt to cross the border, the Border Guard informed on Sunday, adding that more groups of Belarusian uniformed services reach the area of ​​the camp in Kuźnica, providing the migrants with instructions, gas and other equipment.

“After a quiet night in the vicinity of the camp in Kuźnica, we are currently observing that more groups of armed officers of Belarusian services are located in this place. We notice a commotion among the migrants. There is also a TV broadcast van,” the Border Guard announced on Twitter.

In the next entry it was added that some tents had disappeared from the encampment, and “foreigners get instructions, equipment and gas” from the Belarusian services.

“You can see that the Belarusian side is preparing today for a large attempt at crossing the border. Our forces are ready for action,” it was written.

On the other hand, the spokesman of the minister coordinator of secret services, Stanisław Żaryn, wrote on Twitter that “more people appear on the side of Belarus at the border with Poland, escalating the situation”.

From the beginning of the year, the Border Guard has recorded over 33,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border, of which nearly 17,300 occurred in October alone.

By mid-2022, a steel fence topped with barbed wire and riddled with electronic devices is to be erected on 180 kilometres of the border with Belarus in the Podlaskie province. The Bug River, in turn, is a natural dam in the Lubelskie province. In total, the fence will be 5.5 m high. Furthermore, motion sensors, as well as day and night cameras, will be installed.

From September 2, due to the migratory pressure in the border zone with Belarus in 183 localities in the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces, a state of emergency has been in force.