Poland reports 14,442 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, 46 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 14,442 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 46 deaths over the past 24 hours to Sunday morning, against 14,292 cases reported on Saturday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 13,573 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 13,121 recorded the day prior, including 1,159 patients on ventilators, against the total of 1,721 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 441,766 people are under quarantine. So far 2,802,616 people have recovered.