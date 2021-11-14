Group of migrants breaks through Belarus border

A group of about 50 migrants broke through the Polish-Belarusian border on Saturday near the village of Starzyna with 22 Iraqis being detained, police in the eastern Podlaskie province reported on Sunday.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have been struggling with migratory pressure at their borders with Belarus in recent months, blaming the regime of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of deliberately engineering the crisis in retaliation for EU sanctions.

Areas adjacent to Poland’s border with Belarus have been under a state of emergency since September 2 with hundreds of police, soldiers and border guards deployed to maintain border security.

“About 50 migrants broke through to the Polish side,” Podlaskie police spokesman Tomasz Krupa said. “Twenty-one police officers and soldiers and Border Guard officers took part in the search. Twenty-two citizens of Iraq were detained by police. The immigrants were transferred to officers of the Border Guard.”

Local police also said that at around 20:15 on Saturday evening another group of several dozen migrants tried to force the border to gain entry to Poland with about 100 migrants waiting nearby.

Krupa said police who attended the scene were pelted with stones, denting the door of one police vehicle and hitting one officer in the helmet. Although the impact was strong enough to damage the helmet, the officer did not require hospitalisation, Krupa said.

On Sunday morning, the director of Poland’s National Security Department, Stanislaw Zaryn, tweeted that information had appeared that rocks and debris had been transported to the border by Belarusian construction firms.

“Several trucks with such loads have been seen,” he tweeted.