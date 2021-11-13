Belarusian uniformed services construct encampment for migrants

Belarusian soldiers and firefighters have started building a camp for migrants near Kuźnica border crossing with Poland, Belarusian independent journalist Tadeusz Giczan reported on Twitter.

“Today is a big construction day in the migrants’ camp near Kuźnica. Lukashenko ordered the delivery of an electricity generator and military tents to prepare for the winter. The place is now humming with soldiers and firemen building the infrastructure,” Mr Giczan wrote.

The footage shows the Belarusian services preparing an encampment in which migrants will be able to spend the winter. Nights are getting colder and temperatures drop below zero degrees Celsius.

On Friday, the Polish Border Guard recorded a total of 219 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border. Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak reported that “more and more armed officers of Belarusian services are arriving in the Kuźnica region.”

