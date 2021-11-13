Head of EU diplomacy condemns plan to liquidate ‘Memorial’ association

The Head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, condemned the plan to liquidate the “Memorial” association after the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office submitted a motion to the Supreme Court on this matter.

The “Memorial” association investigates Stalinist crimes and documents the violation of civil rights in contemporary Russia. It has international recognition and cooperates with many countries.

“This is another step limiting the space for independent and critical voices and historical science, which is contrary to Russia’s international obligations,” Mr Borrell said.

He emphasised that “Memorial” plays an important role in the defence of human rights and is a barrier against attempts to manipulate the historical memory of political repression.

Mr Borrell wrote that understanding the atrocities of the past is a value that must be protected.

“The liquidation of ‘Memorial’ would be an irreparable loss for the Russian people and the rest of Europe,” he added, demanding that Moscow withdraw from this decision, as well as stop the escalating repression against civil society and independent media.