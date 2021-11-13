Poles divided over government’s handling of border standoff

Poles are nearly evenly divided over whether the government has taken the right measures to deal with the migrant crisis on the border with Belarus, a new poll shows.

In late September, Polish lawmakers voted to extend a state of emergency in parts of two regions along the Belarusian border by two months amid a surge of migrants from the Middle East crossing into Poland from Belarus.

Up to 15,000 troops are now on the border as Poland grapples with a migration crisis it claims has been orchestrated by Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, in an attempt to destabilise the EU.

On November 2, Poland’s president greenlighted a government plan to build a wall on the border with Belarus in a bid to protect Poland and the European Union against the migrant influx from that country.

According to a survey conducted for the rp.pl web portal, 39 percent of Poles positively assessed the government’s actions related to the migrant crisis on the border with Belarus, 36 percent evaluated them negatively and 25 percent had no opinion on the issue.

The results of the survey were conducted on November 9-10, 2021 and published by the daily Rzeczpospolita on Saturday.