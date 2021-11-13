Over 1,200 trucks stalled in gigantic queue before Bobrowniki border crossing

The waiting time for the trucks that go to Belarus via the border crossing in Bobrowniki reached 52 hours on Saturday, the local office of National Tax Administration (KAS) reported. On Friday evening it was 47 hours.

Bobrowniki is currently the only border crossing with Belarus in the Podlaskie province, which operates the flow of trucks after the adjacent crossing in Kuźnica was closed until further notice on Tuesday.

The closure was related to the situation at the border, where repeated attempts to force it have been launched from the migrant encampment on the Belarusian side.

“Due to the heavy workload on the border crossing in Bobrowniki, we recommend truck drivers to choose other crossing points to enter Belarus, if possible,” KAS announced in a press release.

A spokesman for the Podlasie KAS, Maciej Czarnecki, said that on Saturday there were about 1,200 trucks stalled in the traffic before the crossing in Bobrowniki, creating an over 20-kilometre-long queue.

In order to improve the traffic in that area, the buffer zone established on Tuesday is in operation at the national road 65 in Waliły Station on the National Road 65. Zones are created when the queue of waiting vehicles starts to get longer and makes it difficult for cars to move.

Then, the zone is divided and managed by the border services – KAS and Border Guard – and by the police. When the subsequent vehicles from the first part of the queue are cleared, the cars from the second part are successively admitted to the former.

KAS stressed that the situation with clearance times is dynamic. Current data is updated eight times a day and is available at www.granica.gov.pl.