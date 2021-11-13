EU sanctions against Belarus are inadequate, Polish official says

Poland and its neighbouring countries believe that the sanctions which are to be approved by EU foreign ministers on Monday are insufficient, the head of Poland’s National Security Bureau said on Saturday.

Poland has been struggling to stem the flow of Middle Eastern and African migrants crossing into Poland from Belarus. The Polish government says the migrants have been invited to Belarus by Alexander Lukashenko, the country’s president, allegedly under the promise they will be able to live in the EU.

A high-ranking EU official has told reporters in Brussels that heads of diplomacy of EU countries will adopt on Monday new criteria for sanctions against Belarus in connection with the crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border.

Pawel Soloch, told Polish Radio Three, that Poland would seek to expand the package of sanctions which, according to unofficial reports, would affect close to 30 individuals and companies involved in the smuggling of migrants.

“We are interested in strengthening the sanctions as, from our point of view and the point of view of neighbouring countries, they are insufficient,” Soloch said.

He added that the announcement of the new sanctions was, however, “a move in the right direction” and that “despite everything, this is great progress.”

Soloch said that from Poland’s viewpoint, it was also an accomplishment that EU countries were not just referring to the situation on the border with Belarus as a humanitarian crisis but also as “a threat that is close to a red line which, if crossed, could lead to a real, physical conflict and must be prevented at all costs.”

President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen announced on Wednesday that the EU would set new sanctions next week against Belarus. “It is important for Lukashenko’s regime to understand that his behavior has a price,” she said.

She added that US sanctions against Minsk would enter into force in December.