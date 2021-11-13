Kozminski University’s EMBA 10th in the world for economics education: FT

Kozminski University’s Executive MBA programme is ranked 10th in the world and 2nd in Europe in terms of economics education according to the latest Financial Times ranking.

The ranking by the Financial Times placed the University of Chicago in the global lead spot and Bocconi University in Milan as the best in Europe in that category.

In addition to being a great achievement for Kozminski University, praise also goes to the university’s economists Grzegorz W. Kołodko, Andrzej K. Koźmiński and Adam Noga, and professors Marcin Piątkowski and Jacek Tomkiewicz.

The Financial Times also noted that the first and last places in the world’s top 10 are historically linked by Polish economist Oskar Lange (passed away in London in 1965), who taught at the University of Chicago and in Warsaw. The work of Oskar Lange contributed to the emergence of strong centres of economic thought, which continue to develop.

Overall, the Executive MBA programme at the Kozminski University in Warsaw is ranked 54th in the world and 1st in Central Europe.

The ranking was based on graduates’ surveys, career research, and assessment of the general conditions of studying.

The ranking of Executive MBA programmes is available here.