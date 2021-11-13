US president voices ‘great concern’ over Poland-Belarus border crisis

JIM LO SCALZO/PAP/EPA

US President Joe Biden on Friday expressed his concern regarding the migrant crisis on the border between Poland and Belarus.

EU member states accuse Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian leader, of sending people fleeing the Middle East to Minsk and then onto the borders of Poland, Lithuania and other Baltic states in an alleged attempt to destabilise the bloc as revenge for sanctions that Brussels has imposed on his regime.

“I think it (the border situation – PAP) is of great concern,” Biden told a reporter from the private Polish radio station RMF FM as he made his way to Marine One, the presidential helicopter, to fly off to the Camp David retreat.

“We communicated our concern to Russia, we communicated our concern to Belarus,” the US president said.

“We think it’s a problem,” he added.

This was the US president’s first public comment to date on the migrant crisis at the Poland-Belarus border. On Wednesday, Biden discussed the issue with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Earlier, top US diplomat Antony Blinken also condemned the actions of the Belarusian authorities and, on Friday, said the US was considering “various measures” concerning Belarus.

Also on Friday, Bob Menendez, the chair of the US Senate’s Committee on Foreign Relations, called the policy of Minsk “a grotesque hybrid attack” and encouraged Biden to widen sanctions.

Poland’s Interior Minister Mateusz Kaminski said on Saturday that the US president’s comment on Polish-Belarusian border crisis was important and would be followed by further action.

“These are important words. This shows that the United States is closely watching what is happening in our region and, moreover, it is ready to act… We have the announcement of US sanctions against Belarus,” he told RMF FM radio.