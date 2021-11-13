New EU sanctions on Belarus insufficient: Security Bureau head

New sanctions against Belarus, which are to be approved on Monday, are insufficient for Poland and the neighbouring countries, said the head of the National Security Bureau (BBN) Paweł Soloch. According to him, they are “a move in the right direction”, but Poland will try to broaden them anyway.

“All in all, it is great progress. Today, in the EU there is talk of the threats that Belarus, supported or at least consulted with Russia, poses to security for the whole of Europe,” Mr Soloch said.

He pointed out that from Poland’s point of view it is a success that the EU countries, observing the situation on the border with Belarus, “are not talking about a humanitarian crisis, but about a threat that is close to the threshold of the red line, from which the real, physical conflict begins, which must be prevented at all costs.”

“We will remain vigilant against the risk of further escalation and provocation of Belarus at its borders with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, and we will continue to monitor the security implications of the Alliance. NATO allies are calling on Belarus to stop these activities, to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, and to respect international law,” Mr Soloch stated, adding that “vigilance means being ready to implement Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty,” which concerns the threat to the territorial integrity or security of an allied country.

On Monday, the heads of diplomacy of EU member states are to adopt new criteria for sanctions against Belarus. The list of persons and entities subject to sanctions is to be adopted later, but it will certainly include those responsible for the crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border.

The next package of sanctions against Belarus is expected to affect around 30 people and companies involved in migrant smuggling, according to unofficial reports.

“It is important for the Lukashenka regime to understand that his behaviour has a price,” stressed Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission. She added that the US sanctions against Minsk would enter into force in December.