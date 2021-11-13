Ceasing gas transit through Belarus would breach our contract: Russian President

“Interruption of gas transit through Belarus would be a violation of the transit contract between Russia and Belarus,” assessed Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday.

“Theoretically, Lukashenka, as president of a transit country, could probably order the interruption of our supplies to Europe, although this would be a violation of our transit contract and I hope that this will not happen,” Mr Putin said in an interview with state television Rossiya.

According to him, interrupting the transit “would cause great damage to the energy sector in Europe” and would not be conducive to the development of relations between Russia and Belarus as a transit country.

On Thursday, Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka threatened to cut gas supplies being transited through his country to the EU in retaliation for new sanctions announced by the Union against his regime over the ongoing border crisis.

Dana Spinant, the European Commission’s spokesperson, when asked about Lukashenka’s threats, stressed that “we are not going to be intimidated by any potential action by the Belarus regime using gas as a [blackmail] tool.”

“Natural gas is an essential commodity and should not be used for geopolitical ends, and neither should people,” she emphasised.