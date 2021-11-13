Migrants attack border guards with tear gas in failed attempt to breach border

Poland’s Border Guard (SG) reported that last night, Belarusian soldiers began to destroy a section of the temporary border barrier. About 100 migrants tried to cross the frontier in the area of Wólka Terechowska near Czeremcha, equipped with tear gas they received from the Belarusians, they used it against Polish officers.

“Belarusian soldiers were tearing out fence posts and tearing up the barbed wire with the use of a service vehicle. Polish services were blinded by laser beams and strobe light,” the Border Guard wrote on Twitter, adding that this and other attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border had been prevented.

Furthermore, the SG attached to one of its Twitter entries a recording that shows how someone on the Belarusian side of the border tries to blind the Polish services.

Nieopodal ok.100-os.grupa migrantów oczekiwała na możliwość nielegalnego przekroczenia granicy. Białorusini wyposażyli cudzoziemców w gaz łzawiący, który został użyty w kierunku polskich służb. Tej oraz kolejnym próbom nielegalnego przekroczenia gr. 🇵🇱🇧🇾zapobiegliśmy pic.twitter.com/aUq2WLbv0T

In turn, the police stated that the attempt to cross the border took place at about 1 a.m. According to the police, the fence on the Polish-Belarusian border was to be damaged, and the people on the Belarusian side would eventually escape into the forest at the sight of the Polish services.

On Friday, the police also announced that a body of an approximately 20-year-old Syrian was found in the area of Wólka Terechowska.

From the beginning of the year, the Border Guard recorded over 33,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border, of which nearly 17,300 occurred in October. The wall along the border with Belarus will be built on a length of 180 km in the Podlaskie province. The Bug River is a natural dam in the Lubelskie province. In total, the wall will be 5.5 m high. Along the border, motion sensors, as well as day and night cameras, will be installed.

From September 2, due to the migratory pressure in the border zone, a state of emergency has been in force in 183 localities in the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces, adjacent to Belarus.