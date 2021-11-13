Poland reports 14,292 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, 266 deaths

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Poland recorded 14,292 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 266 deaths over the past 24 hours to Saturday morning, against 12,965 cases reported on Friday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 13,121 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 12,419 recorded the day prior, including 1,110 patients on ventilators, against the total of 1,695 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 470,973 people are under quarantine. So far 2,788,003 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 39,854,041 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 20,134,376 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.