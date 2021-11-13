Body of young Syrian found near border with Belarus

The body of a young Syrian man has been found in the woods near the border with Belarus, Polish police said on Saturday.

Thousands of migrants, brought in by the Belarusian regime, are camping in the border areas with the intention of getting into Poland, and then further into the European Union. The bloc accuses Belarus of deliberately bringing people to Eastern Europe and then smuggling them to the West.

The discovery of the corpse looks set to bring another victim in the political standoff at the European Union’s eastern border.

Local police said the body was found a day earlier near the village of Wolka Terechowska in the northeastern region of Podlasie, near the border with Belarus. A passport was found on the body.

“Activities carried out in the place where the body was found did not allow for unequivocal determination of the cause of death,” they also said.

The body was transferred to the Forensic Medicine Institute for an autopsy.

The Podlasie police also said that around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, another attempt was made to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border near Wolka Terechowska.

“A group of around 100 people on the Belarusian side damaged the fence. Several dozen policemen went sent there. People on the Belarusian side, at the sight of the policemen, soldiers and Border Guard officers, fled deep into the forest,” the police reported.